Advertisement

Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide

A 15-year-old is among 4 dead in a Florida murder-suicide. (Credit: WKMG via CNN Newsource)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (WKMG) - Four people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Florida on Tuesday and among the dead is a 15-year-old boy who called 911 saying he had been shot.

Casselberry Chief of Police Larry Krantz says his officers were first called to the teen’s apartment in the Carrington Park Community last Thursday, just five days before a man killed his wife, mother-in-law and stepson.

“We don’t see a history of violence involving these individuals. So, through the investigative efforts thus far, we’re trying to determine why? What led to this particular incident occurring?” Krantz said.

Brittany Young lives in a unit nearby.

“It was just a whole bunch of police cars coming nonstop. They had their guns drawn and they were banging down the door. I mean, it was just like something out of a movie,” Young said.

Another neighbor says she heard the gunshots and the community is heartbroken after learning about the tragedy.

“It is disturbing. My heart goes out to the families,” neighbor David McIntosh said.

While police say there was no history of violence between the victims and suspect, they were told about two unreported incidents of possible domestic violence by witnesses.

Copyright 2022 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
The body of a Red Robin employee was found in the restaurant on Sunday morning.
Red Robin employee killed inside Arizona restaurant during suspected robbery, police say
A herd of bison are seen in Yellowstone National Park, Montana, on Aug. 26, 2016. A government...
Yellowstone National Park changes ‘offensive’ mountain name
8-year old child shot in possible road rage incident
8-year-old shot during possible road rage incident, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA: ‘Forever chemicals’ pose risk even at very low levels
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: 273 Teslas with automated driving systems crashed
FILE 0 Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Biggest rate hike in years expected as Fed tackles inflation