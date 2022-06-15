Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman comes home to huge bear in her kitchen

A Connecticut woman says she was startled to come home to find a bear in her house. (Source: WFSB)
By Erin Edwards and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Residents in a certain Connecticut neighborhood have reported more bear sightings lately that included one of the large animals taking over a woman’s kitchen.

On Monday, Shannon Davis said she was startled to see a bear in her home. And it wasn’t until she saw her cat sitting outside staring at a window that she thought something was wrong.

“It was just a weird look on the cat, and then I saw a shadow walk by the window,” Davis said.

WFSB reported the bear broke into Davis’ house through a window and made its way to the kitchen.

“It was like, ‘What’s for dinner?’” she said.

Davis said she then ran to her neighbor and asked for help.

“He started banging on the door. The bear then went into my room and climbed out my window,” she said.

The Winsted resident said there wasn’t a lot of damage from the incident.

“There was a lollipop stuck to the rug and a pulled-out snack tray,” Davis said. “But there was only a package of vanilla wafers and Dots missing.”

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported the bear population has been steadily growing in the area. In 2022, there has been a 20% increase in calls regarding a bear.

“This is a pretty big increase for us,” Chris Lewis of the Environmental Conservation Police Division said.

Lewis said keeping food sources away from bears is vital in keeping the animals away.

“Bears are attracted to food. So, remove the food source, and the bears don’t have a reason to come to visit your yard or house,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Joshua Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Teen employee killed at Colorado Walgreens; coworker arrested
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
The body of a Red Robin employee was found in the restaurant on Sunday morning.
Red Robin employee killed inside Arizona restaurant during suspected robbery, police say

Latest News

Wrigley
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Wrigley’
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk...
Confederate flag-toting man, son convicted in Capitol riot
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
New SBC President commits to move sex abuse reforms forward
FILE- Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994