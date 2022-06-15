Wind fades, but heat returns before a wet weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Red Flag Warning continues until 9 PM this evening. The combination of low humidity and wind gusts up to 30-35 mph makes weather conditions favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Burn bans have been issued for Mesa and Montrose counties. The wind will gradually ease this evening, and we should be finished with it before 10 PM.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mainly clear. This evening will cool from near 80 through the 70s through 9 PM. Sunset is at 8:42 PM. We will cool more quickly after sunset. The low temperatures by morning will be near 45 degrees around Grand Junction and 42 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mainly sunny and a little warmer. The morning will start with low-to-mid 40s and warm through the 60s and 70s through midday. The afternoon will top out in the mid-to-upper 70s with high temperatures around 87 degrees in Grand Junction and 84 degrees in Montrose.

Warmth Returns

A cool, Pacific low pressure circulation passing north of us brought us a reprieve from the early-season heat wave this past weekend. The record-breaking warmth has ended, but the warmth just took a break. As the Pacific low pressure tracks toward the Great Lakes and pulls away from us, high pressure will slip into the Four Corners from the south and bring the heat back to us. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be back in the mid-to-upper 90s. That high pressure will shift eastward, and the south-to-north wind flow along its western edge will help to transport tropical moisture from the equatorial Pacific to the Four Corners. That will translate to an increase in showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

Rain & Thunder Increase This Weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will increase starting Friday. Rain will be most widespread Saturday through Monday, but even then the rain will be most abundant over the mountains. There’s no particular day when we will all get rain, and it’s possible that some spots miss out on the rain completely. Still, we’re all fair game for showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Favor the mornings for outdoor activities. Lightning will likely make the afternoons and early evenings dangerous to be outside.

