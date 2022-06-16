Advertisement

Fire danger increasing again, rain will help this weekend

KKCO 11 News at 5:00 - No Wait Weather
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:58 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Friday from noon until 9 PM for Mesa, Montrose, Delta, and Glenwood counties. This includes all of the Grand Valley. A Fire Weather Watch means conditions could become favorable for wildfires to start and spread rapidly. The Watch will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

OUR NEXT 24 HOURS

Tonight will be mainly clear. We’ll cool from 80s to 60s through 10 PM. Low temperatures will be near 53 in Grand Junction and 51 in Montrose. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. After a cool start, we’ll warm to highs near 99 degrees in Grand Junction and 96 in Montrose.

RAIN ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND

We’re following expected changes that will bring an increase in showers and thunderstorms. A few showers are early as Friday afternoon or evening. Showers and storms will increase on Saturday. The rain will be most abundant over the mountains, especially earlier in the afternoon. We’ll wash, rinse, and repeat on Sunday and again on Monday. We won’t all get rain on each of these days, but we’ll all be fair game. The increase in rain will help mellow the warmth, but we’ll still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s away from the rainy areas. Closer to the rain, we can be 10-15 degrees cooler than those dry areas.

