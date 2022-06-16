Highway 141 closed near Norwood due to a fatal single-vehicle accident

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday afternoon that part of Highway 141 is closed at mile marker 41 due to an accident.

The accident involved a single vehicle with multiple fatalities. It is not currently known how many are dead or injured, or why the accident occurred.

More details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.