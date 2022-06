PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office announced Thursday that 53-year-old Colorado Springs resident Jeffery Higgins was killed due to heat exposure on the Palisade Plunge trail on June 11.

The manner of death has been ruled as an accident.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

