Advertisement

2nd arrest made in Oklahoma festival shooting that killed 1

The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday,...
The scene of a fatal shooting that happened at a Memorial Day event in Taft, Okla., on Sunday, May 29, 2022.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police arrested a second person in a shooting at an Oklahoma festival last month in which one person was killed and eight others were wounded.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Kendall Alexander on Friday at his home in Muskogee, about 125 miles east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

He is jailed without bond on one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Alexander is the second person detained in the Memorial Day weekend shooting in Taft, where about 1,500 people were attending an outdoor festival.

Days after the shooting, Skyler Buckner surrendered to police and is currently in custody. Arrest warrants were also issued for two other people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Officials pull the paddleboard that likely drug the victim under aboard a police boat.
Colorado River drowning victim identified
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
A daring river rescue.
UPDATE: Six rescued from Colorado River, one person dies
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested

Latest News

FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks hold steady on Wall Street at close of a brutal week
A couple whose home was swept away by the Yellowstone River speak out about their experience....
Couple whose house floated away on Yellowstone say spectators cheered
The near-drowning happened at a home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in El Mirage,...
Babysitter facing charge after toddler nearly drowns in bathtub, police say