Grand Junction Fire Department responds to fire inside apartment building wall

The cause of the fire is unknown
The fire was reported Thursday evening.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thursday night, residents of an apartment building on the 2100 block of College Place were evacuated due to a fire inside the wall of the building.

Fire crews opened the wall where the fire was present and extinguished it before searching above and below the location of the fire to determine if it had spread to other parts of the building.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

