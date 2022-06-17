Advertisement

Man found dead in driveway in Cedaredge

Delta County Sheriff suspects murder
The Delta County Sheriff's Office and Cedaredge Police on scene of a suspected murder. Courtesy...
The Delta County Sheriff's Office and Cedaredge Police on scene of a suspected murder. Courtesy Lucas Vader/Delta County Independent
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAREDGE, Colo. (KKCO) - A man was found dead in a driveway Thursday night by Cedaredge Police who were conducting routine patrols, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The Delta County Independent reports Sheriff Mark Taylor said it is “a safe bet” this is a suspected homicide. Late Friday morning a man was taken into custody from a home near the crime scene, according to the Independent.

It happened on SW 3rd Street in Cedaredge. The Delta County Sheriff’s office was there to assist the police department with the initial investigation.

The case has been turned over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at the request of Cedaredge police, according to the post on their Facebook page.

The Delta County coroner hasn’t released the name of the man who died yet, according to the Independent.

A suspect being arrested by an officer of the Cedaredge Police Department Friday...
A suspect being arrested by an officer of the Cedaredge Police Department Friday morning. Courtesy Lucas Vader/ Delta County Independent

