No burn advisory issued; dry thunderstorms and gusty winds expected
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is instating a no burn advisory from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 17. Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is prohibited during that period.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Mesa County due to forecasted dry thunderstorms and gusty winds increasing fire danger.
