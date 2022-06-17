GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the past year Colorado’s unemployment rate has dipped to three percent. Here in Mesa County we have also seen a dip in unemployment rates. Here’s what we know. In May 2021, Mesa County was at a 5.8% unemployment rate compared to May 2022 where the rate dropped to 3.3%. Looking farther out to the state of Colorado, we saw the rate dip as low as 3% in 2022 compared to 5.7% in 2021. Keep in mind the current unemployment rate in the US is at 3.6%.

Some of the industries that were effected most were the food, entertainment, and retail industries. But, we want to hear from you. If you’re having trouble finding a job or you’ve been able to find one easier than normal let’s here from you. You can let us on our Facebook page or download our app.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.