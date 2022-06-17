Xcel Energy, Spectrum blackouts across Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Power outages have been reported across Grand Junction, centered primarily on Main Street and area between 12th Street and 29 Road. There are also outages in Orchard Mesa.

Some telecommunication services have been knocked out as well. Spectrum has been confirmed to be out in parts of the city.

More details will be released as they become available.

