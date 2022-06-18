Board members discuss GJHS construction project cost-saving efforts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction High School construction project is underway.

Emily Shockley with Mesa County Valley School District 51 said the purpose of the meeting was not to propose any changes to the building but discuss the overall cost-saving efforts.

“And how inflation has impacted the project,” added Shockley.

The original cost for just the contraction was about $110 million, but the price tag increased to over $127 million due to inflation.

“But that has actually been narrowed down to over a little down to $119 million after looking at the efficiencies, added Shockley. “Just more efficient ways to do the construction project not eliminating anything but finding an efficient way to complete it.”

The community approved a $115 million bond measure, and on top of that, there are $19.5 million from the 2017 bond measure and a $10 million grant from the state.

“So there is a total of $145 million for the project,” said Shockley. “That includes the construction and the soft costs, such things as abatement and design fees.

Shockley explained if the project were more than anticipated, they would prioritize constructing the school over renovating the other buildings, but that isn’t expected because, at the moment, it seems like things are heading in the right direction. The project will be under or on budget.

“So, between the original estimate and some money that was included, if there was some inflation, we should be just fine,” described Emily.

Overall no decisions were made at the meeting. They just wanted to discuss the progress of the project.

The school district isn’t planning on hosting another special meeting but will continue to have monthly updates on the construction.

