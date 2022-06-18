Advertisement

Drought conditions affecting the community

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The drought is currently affecting many locations across the Western Slope this summer. It can relate to warm to hot temperatures and little to no precipitation; this can harm communities. In addition, drought conditions can affect the water supply, with reservoirs and basins staying below average.

With snowfall this past winter staying below average and melting at an earlier period rather than extending throughout the summer, these reservoirs and basins are below average for water level. Alongside water levels, drought conditions are also a contributor to wildfires.

Some weather conditions that can help contribute to wildfires can be dry thunderstorms, where little precipitation is associated with the storm and is more cloud-to-ground lightning. However, human-caused wildfires can occur by not extinguishing campground fires, open burning at homes, or purposely triggering.

Ways that we can help avoid wildfires from occurring is to extinguish fires both from homes and campgrounds if you are not going to be around monitoring them.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Officials pull the paddleboard that likely drug the victim under aboard a police boat.
Colorado River drowning victim identified
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
A daring river rescue.
UPDATE: Six rescued from Colorado River, one person dies
Joshua Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Teen employee killed at Colorado Walgreens; coworker arrested

Latest News

Overlook of Lunch Loop Trail at the Colorado National Monument
Summer hiking safety tips
Unemployment Rates
Unemployment Rates
Summer Hiking Safety Tips
Summer Hiking Safety Tips
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Drought Conditions
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Drought Conditions