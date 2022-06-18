Advertisement

River safety during the summer season

By Cristian Sida
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The river’s current is unpredictable.

The Search and Rescue teams responded to a report of a group of six needing help in the Colorado River. One of the individuals remained missing, but eventually, they located her. Then she was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

“Just in the last day four days, there’s been seven incidents, seven in the last four days,” said Rick Sanger, team lead of Swiftwater Search and Rescue.

The Search and Rescue stressed the importance of always wearing a live jacket when in the water because it could save a life.

During the river, fun if you’ve lost a craft in the water. It is crucial to report it immediately to authorities.

“Please just call and be like, ‘Hey, I’ve lost my paddle board. It’s floating down the river. This is the description of it.. don’t pay any mind to it,‘” said Sanger.

The Search and Rescue may receive a call regarding that lost craft because Sanger said people assume the worst.

“They underestimate the flow of the river,” mentioned Sanger. It is the biggest mistake people make. They see, and it just looks like a nice lazy river like they see at a water park, but it really is not. Underneath it is flowing and a lot of abstractions underneath. the surface of the river you can’t see.”

