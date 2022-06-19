Advertisement

Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe enter the...
FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe enter the Putnam County courthouse in Eatonton, Ga. Dubose has been found guilty of murder on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the killings of two guards during an escape from a prison bus five years ago. Dubose and Donnie Rowe escaped together from the bus in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta, and were arrested in Tennessee days later. Rowe was convicted last year of murder in the guards’ death.(Bob Andres | Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prisoner convicted of killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus five years ago has been sentenced to die.

A jury on Thursday agreed unanimously on a death sentence for Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, news outlets reported. The jury on Monday had found him guilty of charges including murder.

A second prisoner charged in the killings, Donnie Rowe, was convicted of murder in September. A judge sentenced him to serve life in prison without parole after jurors couldn’t agree whether he should be sentenced to death.

Dubose and Rowe escaped together from the bus in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta, on June 13, 2017, and were arrested in Tennessee days later.

Dubose was accused of firing the gun that killed the officers after he and Rowe slipped out of handcuffs and burst through an unlocked gate at the front of the bus. Prosecutors say Dubose grabbed one of the officers’ weapons and shot Monica, the guard, and then Billue, the driver, both in the head. Security cameras on the bus recorded the violent escape and roughly 30 other prisoners witnessed the killings.

An attorney for Dubose had acknowledged in her opening statement that Dubose was guilty, but she said the jury should find him guilty and intellectually disabled or guilty but mentally ill. That would have made him ineligible for the death penalty.

Prosecutors rejected the defense arguments, saying Dubose was an intelligent and calculated killer.

Dubose, 29, was already serving a 20-year sentence for a 2015 armed robbery and assault in Elbert County when he escaped. He had been in prison earlier, as well.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say
Former Officer Deangelo Reyes, of the Tulsa Police Department, has been arrested and charged...
Former police officer accused of raping woman while on duty, investigators say
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
The Delta County Sheriff's Office and Cedaredge Police on scene of a suspected murder. Courtesy...
Man found dead in driveway in Cedaredge

Latest News

Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last ‘years’
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
Apple employees at a store in Towson, Maryland vote to unionize.
Maryland Apple employees vote to unionize
A K9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Border Patrol finds $60K of meth hidden in children’s car seats