Advertisement

Man arrested after firing shots near popular restaurant

Near 7th Street and Main Street
Near 7th Street and Main Street(Photo courtesy: Madeline Goss)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested a man who’s accused of firing multiple shots into the ground near a popular restaurant in downtown Grand Junction.

28-year-old Richard Farmer was booked into the Mesa County Detention Center last night, after witnesses said he fired several shots into the ground near the Ciara Cantina, near 7th Street and Main Street in Grand Junction around 12:45 am.

GJPD said officers were already near that area responding to an unrelated call and those officers heard several shots. When officers arrived the suspected shooter had already left the scene. Multiple witness told police a man fired several shots and took off. Witnesses described the suspect.

Police said Farmer was found less than a block away from the shooting. Police also found a gun in the vehicle Farmer was riding in. He was arrested on multiple charges, including menacing with a weapon, illegally possessing a concealed firearm among other charges.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say
Former Officer Deangelo Reyes, of the Tulsa Police Department, has been arrested and charged...
Former police officer accused of raping woman while on duty, investigators say
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
The Delta County Sheriff's Office and Cedaredge Police on scene of a suspected murder. Courtesy...
Man found dead in driveway in Cedaredge

Latest News

Country Living Mobile Home Park
Two families displaced after overnight house fire
Special Olympics Colorado
Special Olympics Colorado summer games return to Grand Junction
Dried up brushes due to drought conditions
Drought conditions affecting the community
Overlook of Lunch Loop Trail at the Colorado National Monument
Summer hiking safety tips