Special Olympics Colorado summer games return to Grand Junction

Special Olympics Colorado
Special Olympics Colorado((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Special Olympics Colorado are here, marking the first time in two years the state summer games have been held in Grand Junction

About 700 athletes from all over Colorado showed off their athletic skills, including aquatics, powerlifting, soccer, track, and field.

Special Olympics Colorado Regional Manager Michelle Pewters said the games’ mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“However, we are an inclusive group, so if you don’t have an intellectual disability, if you have a physical disability or don’t have a disability at all,” Pewters. “We welcome them in.”

To qualify for the state games, the athletes have to go through a regional process.

Joe Day, a swimmer, stated he takes his love for the sport very seriously, “I practice like maybe three or five days a week.”

In the end, all the hard work pays off.

“So when they’re either running that track, or they are swimming in their lane,” added Pewters. “Or when they are in that field for soccer or when they’re lifting those weights with powerlifting, that is the moment they have been waiting for.”

