Two families displaced after overnight house fire

Country Living Mobile Home Park
Country Living Mobile Home Park(Courtesy: David Jones)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:29 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MACK, Colo. (KKCO) - Two families are without a home after an overnight house fire flared up at a mobile home park in Mack.

The fire broke out at one of the two homes at the Country Living Mobile Home Park. One home was destroyed in the fire, the second was damaged.

The fire happened around midnight Saturday. Not many details are known at this point about how many people are displaced between the two families. No injuries have been reported at this point either.

The Lower Valley Fire District and the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the fire. KKCO reached out to the Lower Valley Fire District for more information, but received no response yet. Once more information becomes available this article will be updated.

