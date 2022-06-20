Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-month-old girl in Texas

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Winter Jones, a 2-month-old girl with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a pink and white flower print zippered sleeper.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:40 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 2-month-old girl believed to be in in grave or immediate danger.

The Harker Heights Police Department is searching for Winter Jones, a Black female weighing 13 1/2 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a pink and white flower print zippered sleeper.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Rotoyia Vertison, a Black female, 5 feet tall and 218 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes with a flower tattoo on the right wrist, and Runnesha Vertison, 29 years old, 5-foot-7 and 118 pounds, with black and blonde dreadlocked hair, dark brown eyes with a chest tattoo and a half sleeve tattoo on both arms in connection with the abduction.

The suspect is believed to be driving a silver 2014 Ford, Fusion with a Texas license plate number of PDY6485. The suspect was last heard from in Harker Heights.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5423 or call 911.

