Advertisement

Family’s photos found after flood destroyed home

A couple's old family photos survived the flood that destroyed a Montana home. (Courtesy Dana Sckittone/Courtney Halvorson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:45 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LODGE, Mont. (CNN) - A family that lost nearly everything in the floodwaters that overran red lodge, montana got some good news.

Milt and Kathy Bastian were forced to evacuate as high waters flooded their home. Neighbors saw their furniture floating down the street.

A local park was transformed into a makeshift “lost and found,” where granddaughter Courtney Halvorson found their dresser intact.

Amazingly, their family photographs inside survived undamaged, including a great-grandparent’s wedding picture.

Halvorson says finding those irreplaceable photos brought happy tears to her grandparents after a very tough week.

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB, KTVM, GETTY IMAGES, MTN NEWS, KECI, KFBB, CNBC and others)

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near 7th Street and Main Street
Man arrested after firing shots near popular restaurant
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say
100 block of Independent Avenue.
Grand Junction Police arrest man accused of burglary, domestic assault
Country Living Mobile Home Park
Two families displaced after overnight house fire

Latest News

A teddy bear is seen on a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 19,...
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Film director Paul Haggis held at hotel ahead of Italian hearing in sex case
A dresser stored the couple's old family photos.
STILLS: After flood destroys home, photos survive intact
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week is pivotal because of the European Union...
Zelenskyy: 'Historic' week ahead for Ukraine