Advertisement

Grand Junction Police arrest man accused of burglary, domestic assault

100 block of Independent Avenue.
100 block of Independent Avenue.(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested a man who’s accused of robbery and domestic assault among other charges.

32-year-old Steven Johnson is accused of punching out a window at a home on the 100 block of Independent Avenue around 8:30 pm on June 18. Police said a victim was struck in the face during the altercation and was seriously injured.

Johnson was booked into the Mesa County Detention Center, facing multiple charges including first degree burglary, second degree assault, domestic violence, criminal mischief and violation of a protection order.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say
Near 7th Street and Main Street
Man arrested after firing shots near popular restaurant
Former Officer Deangelo Reyes, of the Tulsa Police Department, has been arrested and charged...
Former police officer accused of raping woman while on duty, investigators say
The Delta County Sheriff's Office and Cedaredge Police on scene of a suspected murder. Courtesy...
Man found dead in driveway in Cedaredge

Latest News

Near 7th Street and Main Street
Man arrested after firing shots near popular restaurant
Country Living Mobile Home Park
Two families displaced after overnight house fire
Special Olympics Colorado
Special Olympics Colorado summer games return to Grand Junction
Dried up brushes due to drought conditions
Drought conditions affecting the community