Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Buddy'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:37 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Buddy.

Buddy is an eight-year-old Pitbull with a laid back attitude. Buddy gets along well with other dogs and loves greeting anyone and everyone. He is a little unsteady on his back legs making him a little slower to get around. Buddy would make a great lap dog and companion to any family.

If you are interested in adopting Buddy contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

