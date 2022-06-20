Omega Block pattern continues but changes on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another Flash Flood Watch has been reissued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin, and Rio Blanco counties until 9 pm tonight.

We will continue to feel the impacts of this system across the Western Slope throughout the remainder of the day. Our jet stream pattern is similar to yesterday in that it is in an Omega Block Pattern. This jet stream layout gets its name because it resembles the Greek letter, Omega. The setup transitions to what is occurring across the Western Slope, scattered showers and some thunderstorms. We still have monsoon moisture across the Western Slope from the south. Areas in the high elevations and high country can expect to have more of this system and scattered showers throughout the day. In some instances, some areas can receive pockets of heavier precipitation, and this is where the possibility of some flooding could occur. More specifically, Glenwood Canyon and the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar is the most significant area of interest with the possibility of flash flooding. In the lower valleys, this will be a hit or miss today. Some places will remain dry and cloudy and feel breezy winds, while others can receive a pop-up shower.

In Grand Junction, there is a chance of a quick pop-up shower throughout the remainder of the day. However, it will be a wash-out of the event, and in some instances, we may remain dry throughout the day leading into the nighttime and overnight hours. As for how cool it will get tonight, temperatures are looking to fall in the lower 50s by almost ten degrees from last night. Cloud cover will start to push out towards the early morning hours tomorrow.

By the start of the workweek, we will see more sunshine, and conditions will return to what we experienced before our system, dry. However, temperatures will continue to remain pretty similar to today. Our jet stream will slowly leave this Omega pattern and start taking on more of a zonal flow. Relating this flow to temperatures throughout the week will gradually rise, but we will not reach the triple digits we had two weeks ago. For Grand Junction, temperatures will stay in the lower 90s for most of the workweek before arriving on the weekend, where temperatures rise into the mid-90s.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.