Man gets stuck on train tracks, blames GPS, authorities say

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By Maureen Mespell and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man’s car was hit by a train after it got stuck on a set of tracks in Indiana Tuesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

WPTA reports an 18-year-old driving the car told police his GPS directed him to drive onto the tracks, so he did and got stuck.

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.

The man’s car was not drivable after the crash and was towed from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Railroad personnel inspected the tracks before the train continued on its way.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

