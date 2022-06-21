Advertisement

More monsoon showers and thunder on the way

KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast June 19, 2022
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Summer Solstice happened early Tuesday morning at 3:13 AM MDT. The solstice marks the beginning of summer, but what exactly is it? If you follow the sun daily throughout the year, you’ll notice that it drifts northward and then southward and then northward again. The solstice is the sun’s northernmost post before it turns around and starts to drift toward the south again. Today is also the day with the longest daylight of the year with 14 hours and 58 minutes at Grand Junction. Days will gradually grow shorter now as the sun drifts southward. It will turn around and head north again at the Winter Solstice in December.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear and comfortably warm. Temperatures will drop slowly from upper 80s to 70s by 9 PM. The low temperatures by morning will be near 59 degrees around Grand Junction and 56 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to start. Increasing clouds in the afternoon can bring a few showers or thunderstorms with them. As is often the case this time of year, showers and storms may be around, but we aren’t all going to get rain. The biggest chance is in the higher elevations. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees around Grand Junction and 87 degrees around Montrose. If you find yourself near one of those showers or thunderstorms, you can be 10-15 degrees cooler.

More Rain Later This Week

Monsoon moisture has taken a break after an on-and-off rainy weekend. Rain was more on than off for some of us and more off than on for others. More than two inches of rain fell over the San Juan Mountains around Durango and Telluride. Most of us got between a tenth of an inch and a quarter inch of rain. There’s still abundant monsoon moisture over Arizona and New Mexico. It will sneak northward by Thursday and Friday and bring a return of spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week. The chance for rain will linger through the weekend and then fade early next week. Drier days will be hotter days as a rule. Long-range forecast trends favor above-normal rainfall in both 6-10 day outlooks and 8-14 day outlooks.

