Temperatures to rise to near average

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The system that impacted the Western Slope this past weekend has since left the state and continues to move northeastwardly. The result for today left most of the Western Slope seeing plenty of sunshine but feeling cooler temperatures than yesterday. We continue to have an Omega Block pattern across the nation. However, this has shifted eastward, leaving the Western Slope in a trough. The trough allows colder air from the north to sink southward into the place, which made a cold front past through which, in turn, temperatures stayed in the lower 80s as our high.

As we move into tonight, the cooler air will stay settled into the area, and temperatures in the Grand valley will fall into the lower 50s. However, this will not be the case for Delta and Montrose as temperatures will stay more relaxed in the upper 40s with all three locations under primarily clear skies.

When we move into tomorrow, temperatures will gradually rise into the upper 80s in the Grand Valley, and this will be the case for the next few days. Temperatures will hover near normal, and our average for this time of the year is the lower 90s. However, there is another chance for more scattered thunderstorms by this Thursday, which will produce cooler temperatures back to where they are today, in the lower 80s. The start of the weekend is when temperatures average before cooling again. At the end of the week and next week, there is another chance of scattered thunderstorms moving across the Western Slope.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

