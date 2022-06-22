Advertisement

Clouds increase today, rain chances tomorrow

Zack Webster's No Wait Weather - 6/22
By Zack Webster
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cloud coverage started to move in across the Western Slope through the overnight hours last night, and we’re continuing to see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning as well. We’ll keep that same pattern into the afternoon, but we should see enough breaks in the clouds from time to time to gradually warm temperatures up into the middle and upper 80s with a couple of lower 90s in some places that see a little more sunshine. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the southern portions of the region into the afternoon, but the best rain chances should stay along and south of the San Juan Mountains. One or two of those stray showers could venture a little farther northward toward Grand Junction and Montrose through the evening and overnight hours tonight and into early Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall back into only the middle and upper 50s to lower 60s.

Rain chances increasing

Better moisture will start to move into the region through the day on Thursday, and we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Western Slope by Thursday afternoon--generally favoring the higher elevations. The valleys could see a few leftover showers by late Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening. The pattern just about repeats itself on Friday. Scattered showers and storms will once again develop across the region through Friday afternoon. We’ll dry out a bit on Saturday, then scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the region yet again on Sunday.

Country Jam update

As stated above, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening, with better rain chances across the lower elevations through the late afternoon and into the evening. Continue to have a temporary alternative plan in mind in case Mother Nature briefly brings the festivities to a halt with one of those showers or thunderstorms. There’s a chance we can get through the entire festival without any interruptions due to the weather, but just have a plan in mind just in case. The weather looks a bit drier on Saturday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, much smaller rain chances, and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

