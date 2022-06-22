Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza suspended

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Supreme Court has temporarily suspended Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza with pay on a recommendation from the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline. However, the order does not provide details for why Timbreza was suspended.

The order was issued on June 9, 2022, and gives Timbreza until the end of the month to provide a response in writing detailing, “why he should not continue to be temporarily suspended from any or all judicial duties pending the outcome of preliminary or formal proceedings before the Commission.”

The commission met just days before the order was filed.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.