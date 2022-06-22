Advertisement

Price hikes in Grand Junction

price hike
price hike(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sticker prices for household items are on a rise across the country. Items like electricity, gas, insurance, and rent are seeing a significant hike here in Grand Junction. According to Doxo-Insights, Grand Junction saw a 6.2% increase which results in about $1,800 a month. Compare that to the state of Colorado which is at $2,200 a month.

I spoke with a local resident who said she doesn’t mind the price hike for a specific reason. She said, “mostly because a lot of people lot their jobs and were trying to play catch up. So, even though things have gone up in prices it’s a matter of being patient. Were improving, now were not seeing as many masks. I’m actually traveling, I’m not stuck in a hospital 24/7. There is a positive to it. Were improving, and I think it’s a matter of time until it gets better.” But, not all residents have the same positive outlook. I spoke with Shelley, of Fruita, who said “buying less and doing the best you can with what you got to work with.”

There are ways to reduce your expenses like cancelling recurring subscriptions, modify your phone plan, and plan ahead. If you would like to grow your monthly income you can rent out a room in your home on Airbnb, donate plasma, or become a Uber or Lyft driver.

I want to know if inflation has affected you. You can tweet me, @gaberene_ or find me on Facebook at Gabriel Rene Gonzalez.

