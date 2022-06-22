Advertisement

Texas lawmaker first Mexican-born woman to join Congress

Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.
Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi swore in the newest member of Congress on Tuesday.

Mayra Flores of Texas, a Republican, is the first Mexican-born woman to be elected as a representative.

She won a special election for Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Flores’ term only runs through January. She will have to win the November general election to remain in office.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shocking surveillance video shows a father trying to protect his 7-month old baby from a man...
Caught on video: Father with baby pushes away man with gun
FILE PHOTO - The City of Mason Police Department released the report on Monday, which says an...
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits amusement park, police say
Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules
US airlines that get the most and least consumer complaints
The AAP recommends parents put babies to sleep alone on a flat firm mattress with a snug fitted...
Infant sleep guidelines updated for first time since 2016

Latest News

Paola Garcia said passengers were afraid the plane would explode after catching fire at Miami...
'People start running and running': Passenger talks about plane fire after landing
RAW: Foam sprayed on plane at Miami airport
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes