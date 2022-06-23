Showers and storms increase, but we won’t all get rained on

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Country Jam starts Thursday. Weather looks great, overall, but a few showers or thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday in the afternoons and evenings. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s beneath an otherwise partly to mostly sunny sky. Showers will generally be brief if they happen. It’s entirely possible that showers stay clear of Mack for the entirety of Country Jam.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a couple of showers or thunderstorms possible. We’ll cool from 80s to 70s through 9 PM. Expect spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 62 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will especially favor higher elevations around the Grand Valley, but some of the rain will make it into the Valley. High temperatures will be near 87 degrees around Grand Junction and 83 degrees around Montrose. Remember, just because showers and thunderstorms are likely to be around, that doesn’t mean we’re all guaranteed to get rain.

Showers & T’Storms Increase

The monsoonal flow is steady, bringing copious moisture from the Pacific Ocean. For us, it’s bringing a lot of clouds. There are occasional showers and thunderstorms embedded within those clouds. An upper level low pressure trough will help increase the showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. As is often the case, rain may be selective about where it falls. It will tend to favor higher elevations in the days, then the valleys at night.

The Weekend & Beyond

This pattern holds through the weekend. The clouds and rain will help to keep the heat in check. Drying will begin on Monday. That drying will come with warming that will bring more seasonable low-to-mid 90s back to our forecast by Wednesday. The hot and dry weather may not last long. Long-range forecast trends lean strongly in favor of above-normal rainfall and near-to-below-normal temperatures for the better part of the next two weeks.

