Advertisement

Uvalde mayor calls on elementary school to be demolished

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (CNN) – The mayor of Uvalde, Texas said the elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in May will be demolished.

“It’s my understanding and I had this discussion with the superintendent -- that school will be demolished. You could never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back to that school. Ever,” Mayor Don McLaughlin said.

The decision comes as McLaughlin slammed those leading the investigation, saying he hasn’t been briefed on how it’s going.

He also accused the Department of Public Safety of making misleading statements to help distance the actions of the state troopers and rangers who responded to the shooting.

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.

The Uvalde investigation intensifies. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules
It's common for snakes to find a cool spot to hide in the warmer months, authorities said.
Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door
The Clinton Police Department said Darla Luke has been charged with felony child neglect.
Mother charged after 2-month-old dies just days after regaining custody, police say
Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14.
Missing teen may have been lured away by someone she met online, officials say
Archaeologists discover historic shipwreck on Oregon coast.
LOOK: Pieces of historic shipwreck discovered on West Coast

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law in major ruling
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman...
Biden praises Wounded Warriors as the ‘spine of America’
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version