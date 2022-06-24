More possible thunderstorms today and at the end of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We had the presence of scattered thunderstorms that moved throughout the Grand Valley yesterday towards the evening hours, and today, another round is possible. However, these changes will remain low, and most of the day will have the presence of light cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to stay slightly below average, with highs in Grand Junction and Montrose reaching the upper to lower the 80s. Our average for this time o the year should be in the lower 90s.

With today marking day 2 of 3 of Country Jam, conditions will be excellent, especially towards the evening to nighttime hours. Around the 6 pm hour mark when the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs, temperatures will hover around the mid-70s. Temperatures will continue to cool off towards the nighttime hours in the upper 60s around 10 pm, with Miranda Lambert set to perform. Conditions will remain under clear skies, and winds will remain minimal.

However, at the start of the weekend, temperatures will rise into the lower 90s with the presence of sunshine and partly cloudy skies. However, there will be widespread cloud cover across the Western Slope, so many areas will stay near or slightly below average once again, and this will carry over into the end of the week. By Sunday, there is a good chance of having another round of widely scattered thunderstorms across the Western Slope as temperatures will once again stay below average.

The middle of next week is when temperatures rise to and above average. Dry conditions will return, and conditions will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s in the Grand Valley and lower 90s for Montrose.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.