Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Again Friday

KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast June 19, 2022
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Country Jam will be mostly dry this evening, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Rain will be brief if it falls. There’s only a danger if there’s lightning and thunder involved. Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy evening with slow cooling through the 80s. Brief showers or thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, too. Friday afternoon will warm toward 90 degrees for a high and then slowly cool through the 80s throughout the evening. Saturday will be warmer with a high in the lower 90s and only a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.

Our Next 24 Hours

A few stray showers or thunderstorms are possible this evening, but much of the area will stay dry. This evening will cool from 80s to 70s through 9 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Low temperatures will be near 60 degrees around Grand Junction and 57 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be near 88 degrees around Grand Junction and 85 degrees around Montrose. Areas near any showers or storms can be 10-15 degrees cooler. Showers and storms can be heavy.

More Monsoon Moisture Next Week

Monsoon moisture will pour into Colorado through next week. This means that the overall chance for rain will stick around throughout much of the next week and beyond. The moisture will be present, but conditions otherwise will be less favorable for rain on some days and more favorable on other days. Drier days will be warmer - up to mid-90s for highs. Cloudy, more rainy days will be cooler. Those warmer days will be more common around the middle of next week, but showers and thunderstorms will increase again by late in the week.

