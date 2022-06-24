This weekend brings warmth and some showers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Country Jam continues, and Friday evening’s weather looks dry overall. There’s still some potential for a brief passing shower or thunderstorm, but the biggest chance for rain is up in the mountains well east of Country Jam Ranch. We’ll slowly cool through the 80s beneath a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky this evening.

Saturday At Country Jam

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Once again there is a small chance for a brief passing shower or thunderstorm, but the biggest chance of the rain is up in the High Country. Again. Be ready for the heat Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90′s. We’ve been hotter, without question, but it’s hot enough that it’s important to make sure you’re well hydrated and eating well.

Our Next 24 Hours

For the rest of the area, this evening will be mostly clear with just a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. We’ll cool through the 80s and into the 70s by 9 PM. We’ll be mostly clear overnight. The low temperatures by morning will be near 59 degrees around Grand Junction and 55 degrees around Montrose. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a very small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be near 93 degrees around Grand Junction and 89 degrees around Montrose.

Looking Ahead

Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous and more common on Sunday. Still, there will be some dry areas. The overall chance for rain will diminish Monday through Wednesday, but a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible each day. Overall drier conditions will mean warmer afternoons. High temperatures will gradually build through the lower and middle 90′s through Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will increase with an active monsoon on Thursday and Friday and help ease the heat somewhat. Even on days with showers and storms around, we can still warm into the lower 90s away from those storms.

