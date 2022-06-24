VA Western Colorao Health Care System: PTSD Awareness Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The month of June is PTSD awareness month.

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is working to help community members and veterans who may be suffering from PTSD.

PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder, presents itself in a variety of ways and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System has ways of helping people identify if they may have PTSD and provides ways to help those who do have it.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.