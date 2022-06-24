Advertisement

PHOTOS: Water main break in downtown Grand Junction is affecting much of the city; part of Riverside Parkway has flooded

The water line burst in the early afternoon and promptly flooded the area.
The water line burst in the early afternoon and promptly flooded the area.(Gabriel Gonzalez / KKCO & KJCT | Gabriel Gonzalez / KKCO & KJCT)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UPDATE 1:08 p.m. (KKCO) - The concussive booms are likely caused by the rupture, but the cause itself has still not been identified. Pressure is being restored, but crews say it could take up to two hours to fully restore service.

Caption

UPDATE 12:55 p.m (KKCO) - The break has been confirmed to have happened in a 24 inch water line. Orchard Mesa and most of Grand Junction are affected. Riverside Parkway has been partially flooded.

UPDATE 12:49 p.m. (KKCO) - The city is currently estimating water pressure to return by around 1:20 p.m. The cause of the rupture is still unknown, but concussive booms were reported in the area. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A water main has broken on Struthers Avenue in downtown Grand Junction, between 7th Street and 9th Street. The water main is large, so Grand Junction residents may lose water pressure partially or completely until water is rerouted.

Crews are currently isolating the break and rerouting water so that repairs can begin, but water pressure will be reduced or lost in the downtown area for approximately fifteen minutes.

The City stated that water pressure will resume by around 12:35, but the water may be cloudy due to the rerouting and customers should run their water until it’s clear.

The Botanic Gardens and the Park Shelter will not have water until the break is fixed.

More details will be added as they become available.

