Advertisement

Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home. (Source: WLOS, Billy Green, CNN)
By Andrew James
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A North Carolina man says he owes his life to his dog for saving him from a black bear that charged at him near his home.

Haw Creek resident Billy Green says bear sightings are common in his neighborhood without any issues, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday morning.

“I’ve never experienced that before. I see bears out here all the time,” he said.

Green said he was out with his dogs when a bear kept walking toward them that morning.

“I yelled to get the bear to run off, but the bear came running, charged me and pinned me between my car and the house,” Green said.

He said his puppy was barking at the bear, which may have startled the animal, but his other dog, Shayla, jumped into action.

“When the bear came at me the first time, it was about a foot away from me. She jumped, and when the bear jumped back, it was trying to swipe at her, but she got the bear down the bank,” Green said.

It was a scary start to his morning, and Green said it’s an excellent reminder for other residents to stay alert.

“I’m going to be more cautious. I think I’m going to get some bear spray,” Green said.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has a helpline to report bear behavior in the area.

Copyright 2022 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The water line burst in the early afternoon and promptly flooded the area.
PHOTOS: Water main break in downtown Grand Junction is affecting much of the city; part of Riverside Parkway has flooded
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Boys save dad from drowning in backyard pool
Mesa County law enforcement raided a home on Dawn Drive using explosives, tear gas, automated...
Grand Junction woman left picking up the pieces after her home was damaged by SWAT standoff
Dakerria Hall, 21, and Kevin Franklin, 22, were both charged with abuse of a protected person.
2 group home employees charged after pouring boiling water on patient with disabilities, police say
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

Two women embrace each other as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo,...
Norway shaken by attack that kills 2 during Pride festival
According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a...
Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Man says dog saved him from bear
FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection