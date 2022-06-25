Advertisement

The debate over abortion moves from the court to the states and voters

After the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, lawmakers on Capitol Hill tell us what they think about the court’s decision.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -The country is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that ruled there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

States will now get to decide their own laws surrounding abortion.

“There will be daughters waking up with less rights than their mothers had,” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).

Cortez Masto joined protestors outside the Supreme Court Friday, shortly after the opinion came down. She told us she believes the court’s ruling treats women like 2nd class citizens.

“We’ve had over 50 years of women being able to make these decisions. And now it is going to be elected representatives, people making these decisions, government officials making these decisions for women. It’s outrageous,” said Cortez Masto.

The ruling means access to abortion may be more difficult for Americans living in states that regulate or ban the procedure.

Democrats are calling on Americans to elect more pro-choice lawmakers so they can pass legislation that would federally protect abortion access.

Meanwhile, Republicans are celebrating the court’s decision.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas.) believes the court did the right thing. “This decision is an incredible vindication for the Constitution and for the rule of law,” he said.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall (R) also praised the court.

He told us, “So many people worked so hard for years for this moment.”

A moment that is igniting the country and moving the debate over abortion from the court to the states and voters.

More than a dozen states have already passed laws restricting legal access to abortion. Some ban abortion even in cases of incest or rape.

