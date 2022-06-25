Advertisement

One killed in head-on crash Friday night

One person was killed in a two car crash Friday night in Grand Junction.
One person was killed in a two car crash Friday night in Grand Junction.(David Jones)
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person was killed in a head-on crash at 7th Street and Patterson in Grand Junction.

It happened at about 9:40 p.m. Friday. Two vehicles were involved, and traffic was blocked in parts of the roadway for a few hours while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Video from the scene shows a small car and an SUV were the two vehicles involved.

The Grand Junction Police Department confirmed on person died in the crash, but no other information was available as of Saturday afternoon.

