2nd annual paddle with pride

2nd annual paddle with pride(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Pride month is coming to a close but not unless one last celebration happens. I’m talking about the 2nd annual paddle with pride event. The hosts, Paddle Board Adventure Company, out in Palisade wanted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community in one of the easiest ways they know how.

I spoke with manager Caleb Ferganchick who told me it’s all about community. He said, “this is our second year and I just thought it would be a really great opportunity to bring the community in and get people out on the water.” The company offers paddle boarding and ducky rentals among other rentals. This event is very important to Caleb, especially in a community like Mesa County. “Being a minority in a rural community is really isolating and it’s really lonely and that comes with all sorts of things,” he explained. “We have a higher predisposition with mental illness for suicidality. Creating these kinds of spaces where people can be together and connect and heal I think is really important.”

There are plenty of other residents who also wanted to show their support. Erik Hill, a local resident, said “especially in times like these where it’s sort of unknown what’s going on to go out and show support as people who are a part of the community as allies as whoever. It’s just important to go and show your support and be involved.”

If you or someone you know need support or additional resources you can visit identityinsightsgroup.com and click on Grand Junction.

