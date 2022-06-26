More Scattered Storms on the Way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the remainder of the day, conditions will remain dry across the Western Slope. However, temperatures will stay pretty warm before we get into the 8 pm hour mark and throughout the remainder of the night.

If you plan on going to Country Jam tonight for the last event of the year, temperatures will fall into the mid-70s as Tim McGraw takes the stage at 10:45 pm. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower the 80s leading up to Tim McGraw’s performance. As for our overnight low, temperatures will fall into the lower 60s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 50s for Montrose.

Tomorrow is another day where we can have some scattered thunderstorms and showers move through the Western Slope. However, this system will impact the Grand Valley in the evening. It will be a fast-moving system because as we get into the nighttime hours, most of the system will have moved out of the area. Temperatures will also remain slightly below average in the upper 80s.

Where those temperatures will start to rise and begin a new warming trend will be at the start of a new work week. Temperatures will gradually increase to the mid-90s in Grand Junction towards Wednesday before another possible round of scattered thunderstorms arrives by Thursday as temperatures will fall around average.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.