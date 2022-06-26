Advertisement

More Scattered Storms on the Way

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the remainder of the day, conditions will remain dry across the Western Slope. However, temperatures will stay pretty warm before we get into the 8 pm hour mark and throughout the remainder of the night.

If you plan on going to Country Jam tonight for the last event of the year, temperatures will fall into the mid-70s as Tim McGraw takes the stage at 10:45 pm. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower the 80s leading up to Tim McGraw’s performance. As for our overnight low, temperatures will fall into the lower 60s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 50s for Montrose.

Tomorrow is another day where we can have some scattered thunderstorms and showers move through the Western Slope. However, this system will impact the Grand Valley in the evening. It will be a fast-moving system because as we get into the nighttime hours, most of the system will have moved out of the area. Temperatures will also remain slightly below average in the upper 80s.

Where those temperatures will start to rise and begin a new warming trend will be at the start of a new work week. Temperatures will gradually increase to the mid-90s in Grand Junction towards Wednesday before another possible round of scattered thunderstorms arrives by Thursday as temperatures will fall around average.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Boys save dad from drowning in backyard pool
The water line burst in the early afternoon and promptly flooded the area.
PHOTOS: Water main break in downtown Grand Junction is affecting much of the city; part of Riverside Parkway has flooded
Mesa County law enforcement raided a home on Dawn Drive using explosives, tear gas, automated...
Grand Junction woman left picking up the pieces after her home was damaged by SWAT standoff
Dakerria Hall, 21, and Kevin Franklin, 22, were both charged with abuse of a protected person.
2 group home employees charged after pouring boiling water on patient with disabilities, police say
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast June 25, 2022
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast June 25, 2022
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 - Weather
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 - Weather
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 Weather Forecast June 19, 2022
This weekend brings warmth and some showers
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast June 24, 2022
More possible thunderstorms today and at the end of the week