Advertisement

Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; reports of injuries

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak...
The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak said.(Amtrak news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:01 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amtrak reported Monday that several cars from one of its trains derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing.

According to a news release, train 4 was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm.

There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries, Amtrak said. Authorities in the area are assisting customers, and Amtrak has sent resources to help.

The railroad service said additional details would be provided as available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a two car crash Friday night in Grand Junction.
One killed in head-on crash Friday night
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Boys save dad from drowning in backyard pool
The water line burst in the early afternoon and promptly flooded the area.
PHOTOS: Water main break in downtown Grand Junction is affecting much of the city; part of Riverside Parkway has flooded
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth
KJCT News at 5:30 - First Warn Weather
More Scattered Storms on the Way

Latest News

A CEO killed was the first homicide in Fairfax City, Virginia, since July 2008.
CEO's killing marks city's first homicide since 2008
At least 11 people are dead and another 58 wounded in a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall in...
Ukraine: 11 dead, 58 wounded in mall airstrike
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
The law gave municipal voting rights to noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of...
Judge says NYC can’t let noncitizens vote in city elections
Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app was in the process of being sold to a 'blank...
Company buying Trump’s social media app faces subpoenas