Law enforcement arrest Grand Junction man suspected in stabbing

Mesa County law enforcement responded to a 911 call early Monday morning.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police and Mesa County Sheriff’s office arrested a Grand Junction man after an early morning call to 911.

Officers say the call came in about 2 am.

Emergency crews scrambled to the 500 block of 28 ¾ Road but when they arrived the victim and the suspect were gone.

Officers later found the victim and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jake Williams, 38, is behind bars tonight accused of first degree assault and felony menacing.

