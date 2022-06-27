Advertisement

Man credits TV show for multi-winning lottery experiment idea

By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gray News) – A man in South Carolina says a television show gave him a winning idea for a lottery experiment.

He decided to spend $25 a week playing the lottery for three months after watching an episode of TLC’s “Lottery Changed My Life.”

He won $500 the first week and $100,000 on a Powerball ticket the seventh.

“I didn’t even know how to play Powerball,” he laughed.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, the man thought he matched two numbers but his wife noticed he had the Powerball number.

After a second look, he realized five numbers matched, one short of winning the jackpot in the drawing on May 28.

Lottery officials say he spent the extra $1 for PowerPlay so his $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2″ multiplier was drawn.

Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on lottery tickets.

“I’m going to finish out the three months,” he said.

