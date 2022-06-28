Advertisement

Butt family, H-E-B commit $10 million for new elementary school in Uvalde

H-E-B and the Butt family announced their commitment to the Uvalde community by donating $10 million to build a new elementary school.(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (Gray News) - Owners of a popular supermarket chain based in southwestern Texas are committing millions to help the Uvalde community move forward after May’s deadly mass shooting.

H-E-B and the Butt family announced Tuesday that they are leading the way with a $10 million donation to help build a new elementary school at Robb Elementary.

“Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people,” Charles Butt, H-E-B’s chairman, said.

Tragedy struck the school and the Uvalde community when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24.

“As we continue to mourn the tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event,” Butt said.

Previously, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said Robb Elementary would be demolished.

“You could never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back to that school. Ever,” he said.

According to a news release, the Butt family and H-E-B are working with other stakeholders and organizations to develop the new campus.

Texas firms Huckabee and Joeris General Contractors, some of the founding donors of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, have also made generous commitments to donate their services and time to the project.

Representatives with H-E-B said the new school would help the children, families, staff and school district move forward together.

“Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities,” Butt said.

H-E-B said the new campus would offer state-of-the-art safety and security measures, along with enhanced educational offerings.

Robb Elementary was built in the 1960s and serves approximately 538 students in grades second through fourth. However, the school has been permanently closed since the shooting.

Last month, H-E-B launched a donation campaign and announced it would commit $500,000 to support the victims and families affected.

“We thank our loyal H-E-B customers for their unwavering support of communities in times of need,” Butt said.

