Delta County, part of GMUG National Forests rescind Stage 1 fire restrictions

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Recent monsoons traveling across western Colorado have brought much-needed moisture to the valley, allowing Delta County and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests to relax their fire restrictions. Stage 1 fire restrictions, which went into place at the beginning of June, have been rescinded for the area.

Delta County, the Uncompahgre National Forest, the Gunnison National Forest, and the Fruita division of the Grand Mesa National Forest are affected.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is still encouraging residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution with open fires, as the area is still highly flammable.

