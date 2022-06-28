I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon due to a flash flood warning in the area. The closure started Monday at about 6:30 p.m. and will be in place for at least a few hours, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Both directions of I-70 are closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero. The flash flood warning sent out by the National Weather Service is set to expire at 9:15 p.m., but CDOT says the interstate may be closed longer than that.

The department of transportation asks drivers to check cotrip.org for the latest road conditions.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.