Advertisement

City of Grand Junction to close for July 4, with some exceptions

The City of Grand Junction will have adjusted hours for the 4th of July.
The City of Grand Junction will have adjusted hours for the 4th of July.(The City of Grand Junction | The City of Grand Junction)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day, with the exception of the police and fire departments.

Garbage pick-up will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, and the Recycling Center drop-off location will be closed as well. Curbside pick-up will also be delayed for the remainder of the week with the exception of Friday.

As July 4 is a holiday, parking meters downtown will also be free.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two brothers, ages 3 and 4, were found in a backyard pool. (Source: Arizona's Family)
2 young brothers, ages 3 and 4, drown in backyard pool at Arizona home
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
3 charged after small child found running down road alone with soiled diaper, police say
Drivers on I-70 near Dotsero
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning
H-E-B and the Butt family announced their commitment to the Uvalde community by donating $10...
Butt family, H-E-B commit $10 million for new elementary school in Uvalde
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas

Latest News

Effective immediately, Montrose County has rescinded its fire restrictions.
Montrose County lifts fire restrictions, effective immediately
The victim has been identified.
Fatal 7th Street and Patterson crash victim identified
Lake San Cristobal, Hinsdale County, Colorado.
Hinsdale County scenic byway wins award from National Scenic Byway Foundation
Police hold active shooter drill at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, allowing a glimpse into...
Parents be advised: Active shooter drill at Grand Valley High School