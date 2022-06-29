City of Grand Junction to close for July 4, with some exceptions
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day, with the exception of the police and fire departments.
Garbage pick-up will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, and the Recycling Center drop-off location will be closed as well. Curbside pick-up will also be delayed for the remainder of the week with the exception of Friday.
As July 4 is a holiday, parking meters downtown will also be free.
